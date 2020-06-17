Cleveland reports 8 new coronavirus cases, one additional death

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there was one new death from coronavirus on Tuesday.

The deceased was a woman in her 80s. So far, 75 people in Cleveland have died from the virus.

The health department also reported eight new confirmed cases, in patients in their 20s to their 50s. A total of 1,840 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the city.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 42,010 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,597 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 434 cases, 24 deaths, 59 hospitalizations and eight intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.