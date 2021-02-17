Cleveland reports 73 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Ohio COVID-19 deaths underreported; 4,000 to be added to total (as seen in the video above)

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 24,647 reported cases in Cleveland and 251 fatalities.

As of today, there have been 945,107 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 16,513 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 2 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Due to winter weather storms, some vaccine shipment deliveries have been delayed (as seen in the video above).