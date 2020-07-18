Cleveland reports 70 new cases of coronavirus among residents

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported 70 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Saturday. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 3,640 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 83 deaths from the illness.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 7, all the way up to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who may require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,542 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths confirmed in Ohio.

There have been 73,822 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID, resulting in 3,132 deaths, in the state since the outbreak began.

Friday saw the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in one day in Ohio ever.

