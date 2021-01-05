Cleveland reports 669 new coronavirus cases since Jan. 1

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there have been 669 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city since Jan. 1.

There were 413 cases on Friday and Saturday, 137 on Sunday, and 119 on Monday, according to the city health department. They range in age from infant to in their 90s. In addition, 24 cases were transferred after learning they were not Cleveland residents.

That brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases for the city to 19,648 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The city said it was also notified of three fatalities. That total stands at 183 for the city of Cleveland.

