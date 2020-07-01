Cleveland reports 64 new coronavirus cases in residents

CLEVELAND (WJW)–The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 64 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Tuesday.

The new cases range in age from infant to in their 90s. The total number of confirmed cases for the city is 2,351. The health department said there were no new fatalities so that total remains at 75.

Click here for the city of Cleveland’s COVID-19 dashboard

The city of Cleveland reported its highest daily increase in cases of 75 on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 51,789 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 2,863 total deaths.

In 24 hours, 743 cases, 45 deaths, 93 hospitalizations and 33 intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department. That’s an increase for the hospital admissions, compared to the 21-day average of 58.