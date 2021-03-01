Cleveland reports 64 more COVID-19 cases, 19 new deaths

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Monday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released new COVID-19 numbers for the city Monday evening.

It reported 64 new cases of the virus in city residents. They range in age from under 10 to in their 70s. According to the health department, there have been 25,200 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Cleveland.

The city also reported 19 new confirmed fatalities in Cleveland residents, bringing that total to 358.

