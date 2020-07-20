Cleveland reports 48 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 48 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 3,700 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 83 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 76,168 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 3,189 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those under 1 all the way up to their 70s. The health department reports that on top of the confirmed cases, there are six probable cases as well.

Gov. Mike DeWine spoke on NBC’s “Meet the Press” over the weekend, explaining that statewide mask mandates are not off the table. He is scheduled to address the state this week, and more mandates could be coming our way.

