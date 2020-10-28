Cleveland reports 48 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s news conference from Wednesday, where he talks about the Ohio Public Health Advisory System, in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 46 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in residents on Wednesday.

They range in age from under 20 to in their 70s. The total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cleveland is now 6,269, according to the CDPH.

The number of deaths from the virus in the city remains at 148.

Cuyahoga County is one of three Ohio counties at risk of being elevated to the highest level of the state’s coronavirus alert system.

The purple level means there is severe exposure and spread, and residents should only leave home for supplies and services. No county has been labeled purple, or Level 4, since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was introduced in early July.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will issue the latest rankings during his news conference Thursday afternoon.

