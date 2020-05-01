Cleveland reports 46 new coronavirus cases

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 46 new cases of coronavirus in its daily report on Thursday.

The patients’ ages range from under 1 years old to their 70s.

CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

There were no new deaths in Thursday’s report.

This brings the total to 693 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 33 fatalities since the outbreak began.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Center Street Swing Bridge Closes for Maintenance May 1

The Center Road Swing Bridge over the Cuyahoga River will be closed to vehicle traffic on Friday from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

The alternate route while the inspection is being conducted is from Columbus Road, to Franklin Avenue, to West 25th Street and then onto Main Avenue.

Department of Public Utilities Customer Reconnection Updates

Cleveland Water (CWD) and Cleveland Public Power (CPP) have temporarily stopped disconnection of residential services for non-payment.

Cleveland Water customers should call (216) 664-3130 and Cleveland Public Power customers should call (216) 664-4600 for service restoration.

Cleveland Water customers can make payments and manage their account at myclevelandwater.com, by calling (216) 664-3130.

Questions can be submitted via the inquiry form at clevelandwater.com/ask-a-question.

CPP customers can make payments and manage their account at cpp.org. Inquiries and questions can be submitted via www.cpp.org/Contact

Cleveland Water and CPP customers may also use the dropbox located at 1201 Lakeside Avenue to make payments. Please include your name and account number along with payment. Multiple accounts must be on separate checks.

