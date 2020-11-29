Cleveland reports 444 new coronavirus cases for last two days

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 444 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Friday and Saturday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 11,263 confirmed cases in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 406,703 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 6,378 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 3 all the way to their 90ss. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

