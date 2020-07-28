Cleveland reports 44 more cases of coronavirus, no new deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 4,102 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 83 deaths from the illness.

These city numbers come after this afternoon’s announcement that there were 81,896 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 3,118 total deaths. More than 4.3 million cases have been confirmed across the county, and there have been 148,298 deaths reported.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 10 years old all the way up to their 80s.

At a press conference today, Gov. Mike DeWine spoke about the continued pandemic, saying that the fight is far from over. In the briefing he spoke about plans to reopen daycare facilities to regular capacity, and also that all county fairs would be downgraded to junior fairs in the interest of keeping people healthy (as seen in the video above).

