Cleveland reports 404 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 404 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Sunday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 15,438 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 562,727 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 7,492 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 100s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and a reported 6 people have probable cases of the virus.

