Cleveland reports 403 coronavirus cases, the highest since pandemic began

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported a record-breaking 403 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Sunday.

There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 13,308 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 475,024 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 6,959 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

“We’re going to have to do more,” Ohio Gov. DeWine said in a recent press conference. “We don’t have any choice.”

