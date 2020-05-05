Cleveland reports 4 more coronavirus deaths, 30 new cases

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported four new fatalities from coronavirus on Monday.

Two of the deceased were in their 70s, while the other two were in their 60s and their 90s. This brings the total number of deaths from coronavirus in Cleveland to 38.

The health department also said there were 30 more confirmed cases among city residents for a total of 800. The new cases range in age from teens to in their 70s.

Earlier on Monday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson released his “ReStart CLE” plan for reopening the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

