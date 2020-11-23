Cleveland reports 368 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Sunday

**Watch Mayor Frank Jackson discuss the issues surrounding the recent spike in coronavirus spread in the video above**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 368 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 9,731 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 153 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 351,419 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,996 deaths. The state did say, however, that some of today’s new data is incomplete.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

A Cleveland bar was also recently cited for not following coronavirus orders:

