Cleveland reports 345 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 345 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Saturday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 12,905 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 467,432 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 6,946 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 4 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Yesterday, the Food and Drug Administration approved both COVID-19 and the flu tests for using at home:

