Cleveland reports 307 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 307 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Saturday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 16,744 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 614,429 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 8,031 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Recently, FOX 8 spoke with a Cleveland doctor who reminded people to not attend large, unmasked gatherings during the holidays:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: