Cleveland reports 30 new cases of coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 30 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in city residents on Monday.

They range in age from under 20 to in their 80s. This brings the total number of cases for Cleveland to 6,518. Two previously reported cases were transferred from CDPH after learning they were not city residents.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the city remains at 145.

The Ohio Department of Health said on Monday that 2,909 cases, 37 deaths, 182 hospitalizations and 23 intensive care unit admissions were reported statewide in the last 24 hours. The have been 221,909 total confirmed and probable cases, and 5,340 fatalities in the state since the pandemic began.

