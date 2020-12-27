Cleveland reports 290 new COVID-19 cases in last two days

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 290 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Dec. 25 and Dec. 26. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported over those two days.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 18,111 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 664,668 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 8,476 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and 7 people were reported as having probable cases in the city in the last two days.

The Ohio Department of Health also released its latest color-coded map for coronavirus exposure and spread on Thursday, showing coronavirus still quite high throughout the state:

