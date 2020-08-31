Cleveland reports 27 more coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported six deaths from coronavirus on Monday. That includes the two fatalities from Sunday.

The deceased range from their 20s to their 90s. According to the city health department, 131 Cleveland residents have died from the virus.

The city also said it was notified of 27 more confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number in Cleveland to 5,006.

Health officials determined three previous cases were not Cleveland residents.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 123,157 total probable and confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state since the pandemic began in March. It’s killed 4,138 Ohio residents.

In the last 24 hours, 895 cases, 10 fatalities, 59 hospitalizations and seven intensive care unit admissions were reported to the state health department.

