Cleveland reports 267 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths Saturday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 267 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Saturday. There were five new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 15,037 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 553,461 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 7,477 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 90s, the new reported deaths affected those in their 20s to 100s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and a reported 20 people have probable cases of the virus.

The new report comes as the US has hit a new record in daily deaths due to coronavirus:

