Cleveland reports 26 new coronavirus cases, asks certain zip codes to be extra cautious

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released its latest coronavirus numbers for the city Thursday morning. It reported 26 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. They range in age from infant to those in their 20s.

There have been 4,363 total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city since the pandemic began.

The city health department said there were no additional deaths. So far, 84 Cleveland residents have died from the virus.

26 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the City of Cleveland, bringing the total to 4,363. The ages of those affected range from under 1 year old to their 20s. pic.twitter.com/u647xLmUuP — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 6, 2020

The city of Cleveland also released a map showing the zip codes with higher numbers of COVID-19 cases. It asked residents in 44102, 44113 and 44105 to take extra precautions. That includes parts of downtown, as well as the Ohio City, Tremont, Detroit Shoreway, Union Miles and Broadway neighborhoods.

We'd like to encourage residents living in zip codes 44102, 44113, and 44105 to take extra precautions, as these areas are the most affected at this time. #MaskUpCLE pic.twitter.com/edzIekciHy — City of Cleveland (@CityofCleveland) August 6, 2020

As of Wednesday, there were 96,305 total probable and confirmed cases, and 3,596 fatalities in the state, according to the Ohio Department of Health. It is presumed that 72,950 people have recovered.

In Cuyahoga County, there have been 13,011 COVID-19 cases, resulting in the deaths of 487 people.

