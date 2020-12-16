Cleveland reports 246 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more fatalities

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Tuesday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said it was notified of 246 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.

They range in age from infant to in their 80s. There have been 15,862 total cases in city residents, according to the health department. Eleven cases were transferred after it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.

The city health department also reported two more deaths, bringing that total to 177.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 579,357 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, and 7,654 deaths in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. It is presumed that 404,810 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 8,755 cases, 103 deaths, 614 hospitalizations and 74 intensive care unit admissions were reported in Ohio to the state health department.

