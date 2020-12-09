Cleveland reports 242 new COVID-19 cases, another death

(Watch a portion of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus news conference from Monday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health was notified of 242 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

They range is age from under 10 years old to in their 90s. This brings the total number of cases for the city to 13,787. Two cases were transferred as it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.

One additional fatality was also reported. According to the health department, the city of Cleveland has had 167 coronavirus deaths.

The Ohio Department of Health said there have been 510,018 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and 7,103 deaths in the state. It is presumed that 341,008 have recovered.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: