Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case; 3 other officers charged with aiding and abetting LIVE BLOG: Northeast Ohio protest aftermath: Wednesday, June 3 Timeline of what led to protests, violence across the nation after the murder of George Floyd Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Cleveland reports 24 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there are 24 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city on Wednesday.

The cases range from under 1 year old to a person in their 80s. There have been 1,659 total confirmed cases in Cleveland since the pandemic began.

The health department reported no additional fatalities. So far, 53 people in Cleveland have died from the virus.

As of Wednesday, there were 36,792 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio with 2,299 total deaths.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

The total number of hospitalizations due to the virus is 6,251 people. The median age of those Ohioans getting coronavirus is now 49 years old.

Cuyahoga County has had the second highest number of coronavirus cases in the state at 4,669. Franklin County had the highest overall with 6,112.

