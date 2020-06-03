1  of  3
Cleveland reports 23 new coronavirus cases, no additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health said there are 23 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city on Tuesday.

The cases range from under 7 years old to a person in their 70s. There have been 1,635 total confirmed cases in Cleveland since the pandemic began.

The health department reported no additional fatalities. So far, 53 people in Cleveland have died from the virus.

On Tuesday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 36,350 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state, with 2,258 deaths.

Cuyahoga County has the second-most cases in the state at 4,581 and ranks third for coronavirus deaths at 245.

