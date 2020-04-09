Cleveland reports 23 new cases of COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released its latest COVID-19 numbers on Thursday.

There are 23 new confirmed cases bringing the total for the city to 259. The new cases range in age from their teens to their 70s. No additional information about the cases will be released.

The number of fatalities from coronavirus in Cleveland has not increased, the health department said. There have been two: an infant and a person in their 90s.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

Willard Parking Garage

The Willard Park Garage will be closed on Good Friday, April 10. Surface lot parking is available.

Division of Waste Collection Reminder

Using automated waste collection vehicles reduces the exposure to COVID-19 which can remain on various surfaces for a long period of time. Additionally, social distancing for the safety of crews becomes possible with reducing crew size down to just one driver in many instances. The City of Cleveland has suspended April bulk pick up to protect the workers providing this service.

Proper Set-Out Reminder: The City of Cleveland requires all solid waste bagged and in City of Cleveland supplied Black waste containers. Recycling material must be clean and loose in the City of Cleveland provided Blue container. All material must fit within your City of Cleveland provided containers. Please do not sit loose waste outside of the city provided containers.

All eligible residences received waste and recycle containers. If they do not have one, they need to report it stolen, then call waste collection at 216-664-3711. They will provide guidance on how to obtain service and avoid a citation until a new container is obtained.

Regularly scheduled waste collection will occur on Good Friday.

Department of Public Utilities

As a reminder, the drinking water is safe. While business is operating as normal, the Public Utilities Building is closed to the public. Cleveland Water and Cleveland Public Power have temporarily stopped disconnection of residential services for non-payment. Cleveland Water customers should call 216-664-3130 and Cleveland Public Power customers should call 216-664-4600 for service restoration.

Cleveland Water Pollution Control (WPC) Customer Service lobby remains open to the public to purchase permits and review maps. The WPC office at 12302 Kirby Ave. is open 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Report emergencies 24/7 by calling 216-664-2513.