Cleveland reports 228 new coronavirus cases Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 228 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Sunday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 20,917 reported cases and 191 fatalities in the city.

As of today, there have been 777,065 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 9,627 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 10 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and 7 others were reported as having probable cases in the city.

