Cleveland reports 22 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,851 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 180,225 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,067 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those in their 20s all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Meanwhile, the city of Cleveland continues to urge people to reconsider trick-or-treating this year due to coronavirus concerns:

