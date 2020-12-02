Cleveland reports 218 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Tuesday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 11,893 confirmed cases and 157 deaths in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 430,093 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 6,548 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 2 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Today, it was announced that healthcare providers and nursing home residents would get the first round of coronavirus vaccines around the country:

