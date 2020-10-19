Cleveland reports 21 new cases of coronavirus Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today, and 28 from Sunday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 5,898 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 148 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 183,624 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,075 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Gov. DeWine visited Cleveland today, as coronavirus rates continue to spike throughout the state and country. He reminded people to wear masks and socially distance.

“This is not an ideological issue, this is a safety issue,” he said about masks. “This how you say you love somebody else and you love other people and you want to be helpful to other people and protect them. We ask anyone who is going to any event, any event, to wear a mask and keep a distance, we can conduct these events and be safe.”

