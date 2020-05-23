1  of  5
Cleveland reports 21 more coronavirus cases, no new deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported no new fatalities from coronavirus on Friday.

There were 21 additional confirmed cases of the virus, bringing the city’s total to 1,340, according to the health department. The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s.

So far, 48 people have died in the city of Cleveland from coronavirus.

Also on Friday, the Ohio Department of Health said tere 30,794 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state with 1,872 total deaths. Over the last 24 hours, 627 cases, 36 deaths, 84 hospitalizations and 19 intensive care admissions were reported to the state health department.

