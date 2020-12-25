Cleveland reports 205 more confirmed COVID-19 cases on Christmas Eve

(See how area churches are adapting to coronavirus during this holiday season in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 205 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city on Christmas Eve.

They range from under 4 years old to 100. One case was transferred after it was determined the person was not a Cleveland resident.

There have been 17,821 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Cleveland since the beginning of the pandemic, the health department said.

On Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 8,828 cases, 95 deaths, 320 hospitalizations and 35 intensive care unit admissions were reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

There have been 653,650 total confirmed and probable cases, and 8,456 deaths in Ohio, according to the state health department. It is presumed that 489,808 have recovered.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: