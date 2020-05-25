1  of  3
Cleveland reports 20 more coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Coronavirus

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 20 more confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.

The cases range in age from under 2 years old to a person in their 80s. There have been a total of 1,411 confirmed cases in Cleveland.

The health department said there were no new deaths. That total stands at 48 people.

Other notes from the city of Cleveland:

City Excise Tax Payment Extension

The City of Cleveland is extending payment deadlines for the following excise tax returns to alleviate administrative burden for businesses that are facing operational impacts from the coronavirus public health emergency:

  • Admissions tax due April 30, May 30 and June 30
  • Motor Vehicle Lessor (rental car) tax due April 30, May 31 and June 30
  • Parking tax due April 20, May 20 and June 20
  • Transient Occupancy (hotel or lodging) tax due April 30, May 31 and June 30

