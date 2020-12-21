Cleveland reports 197 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Sunday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 16,941 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 622,806 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 8,047 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and 16 people were reported as having probable cases in the city.

As of this morning, the second vaccine was authorized to ship out throughout the country:

