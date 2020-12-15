Cleveland reports 189 new COVID-19 cases Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 in the city for Monday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 15,627 confirmed cases and 175 fatalities in Cleveland.

As of today, there have been 570,602 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began. Fifty-nine new deaths were reported in the last day in Ohio.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

The first coronavirus vaccines hit the state today, but the virus continues to spread. Cuyahoga County Jail leadership continued to scramble today as more inmates have been sickened with the illness:

