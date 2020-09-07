Cleveland reports 16 more cases of coronavirus, no additional deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health released the latest coronavirus numbers for the city Monday evening.

Sixteen more cases of coronavirus were reported in the city, bringing the total to 5,128. The new cases range in age from their teens to over 70 years old, the health department said.

There were no additional deaths from COVID-19.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Health said there were 131,336 total confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in the state since the pandemic began, resulting in the deaths of 4,276 people. It is presumed that 109,248 have recovered.

In the last 24 hours, 778 cases, 17 deaths, 46 hospitalizations and one intensive care unit admission were reported to the state health department.

