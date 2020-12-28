Cleveland reports 148 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 18,236 confirmed cases.

As of today, there have been 670,525 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 8,509 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those younger than 20 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened, and 12people were reported as having probable cases in the city.

