1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus headlines: Latest for April 6, 2020 READ IT: Governor Mike DeWine issues NEW stay-at-home order until May 1
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Cleveland reports 13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 13 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 216 for the city.

The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s. No additional information about those individuals will be released. CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health department also reported two fatalities: one less than a year old and another in their 90s.

W3Schools

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral