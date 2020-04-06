Cleveland reports 13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and two deaths

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 13 additional confirmed cases of coronavirus on Monday. This brings the total of confirmed cases to 216 for the city.

The new cases range in age from their 20s to their 80s. No additional information about those individuals will be released. CDPH said it is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health department also reported two fatalities: one less than a year old and another in their 90s.