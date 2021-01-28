Cleveland reports 110 more confirmed cases of COVID-19, two new deaths

*Watch Gov. DeWine’s latest update on Ohio’s curfew in the video above.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health has been notified of 110 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and two fatalities.

According to a press release, this brings the total to 23,375 confirmed cases and 218 deaths.

“The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 10 years old to their 90s. CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms,” officials said.

Additionally, 28 cases were transferred as it was determined they were not Cleveland residents.