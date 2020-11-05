Cleveland reports 104 new coronavirus cases, 1 new fatality Wednesday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There was one new fatality from the virus reported.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 6,707 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 151 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 226,138 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,373 deaths.

The new weekend Cleveland cases affected those as young as 5 all the way to their 70s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

“It is disappointing to see the number of COVID-19 cases in Cleveland reach triple digits again,” Mayor Frank Jackson said in a statement. “There are things we know are effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus and it is important we all do our part by washing hands frequently, maintaining social distancing and wearing masks when you go out.”

