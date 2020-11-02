Cleveland reports 100 new coronavirus cases this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Sunday, and 56 on Saturday. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported for either of the days.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, there have now been 6,490 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 149 deaths from the illness.

As of today, there have been 219,000 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,303 deaths.

The new weekend Cleveland cases affected those as young as 1 all the way to their 80s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

“The pandemic is not over,” said Mayor Frank Jackson in a statement on Friday. “We have seen numbers steadily increasing again and we know there are basic steps all Clevelanders can take to ensure that does not continue – wash hands frequently, maintain social distancing and above all wear a mask.”

Sunday’s coronavirus numbers were posted on the city’s Facebook page, as seen below:

