Cleveland reports 100 new coronavirus cases Monday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the city today. There were no new fatalities from the virus reported.

As the city also just reported Saturday’s numbers (106 new cases, no new deaths), there have now been 7,026 confirmed cases in Cleveland and 153 deaths from the illness total.

As of today, there have been 254,974 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since the pandemic began, along with a total of 5,524 deaths.

The new Cleveland cases affected those as young as 2 all the way to their 90s. The health department is working to inform those who may have come in contact with those who are sickened.

Gov. DeWine held a press conference Monday afternoon, which featured doctors from around Ohio discussing the recent rise in COVID-19 cases (watch a doctor from Cleveland Clinic speak in the video above).

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: