Cleveland reports 100 new coronavirus cases among residents for second day in a row

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Department of Public Health reports 100 new cases of COVID-19 in the city Thursday. There were no fatalities from the virus, the department said.

This is the second day in a row the city has seen case numbers into the triple digits in one day of reporting. On Wednesday, the city also reported 100 new cases among residents.

This brings the total, as of Thursday evening, to 2,946 confirmed cases in the city of Cleveland and 77 fatalities.

The new confirmed cases include males and females whose ages range from under 5 years old to their 80s.

The city health department is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

As of Thursday there were 61,331 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio.

12 counties, including Cuyahoga which houses Cleveland, were distinguished as a Level 3 in the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System. (Watch the video above to learn more about the alert system.)

NEW RISK LEVEL MAP: 12 counties have triggered enough indicators to be at Red Alert Level 3. Three of those counties are on the watch list, meaning they are close to reaching Level 4: Butler, Cuyahoga, Hamilton.



Franklin Co. dropped off the watch list. Huron now a Level 2. pic.twitter.com/59M9Yl4vT6 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 9, 2020

Cuyahoga, along with Butler and Hamilton counties, is on the state’s watch list, meaning it is close to reaching a Level 4 Public Emergency.

Counties in Level 3 and Level 4 are subject to the mask requirement in public from Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health.

