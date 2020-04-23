Cleveland reports 1 death, 34 new coronavirus cases among residents

SPRINGFIELD, TN – APRIL 18: Detail view of a testing kit carried by a medical professional after administering a test for coronavirus (covid-19) on April 18, 2020 in Springfield, Tennessee. Tennessee drive thru testing sites now allow those without symptoms of coronavirus (covid-19) to receive testing. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another Cleveland resident has passed away from the coronavirus, the Cleveland Department of Public Health announced Thursday evening.

The patient was a male in his 80s.

The city also reported 34 new confirmed cases. CDPH is working to identify any close contacts of these residents who would require testing or monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.

This brings the total to 519 confirmed cases in the City of Cleveland and 21 fatalities, ranging from less than one year to their 90s.

No additional information about the cases or the deceased will be released.