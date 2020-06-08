1  of  7
Cleveland Public Library reopens today with limited service

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — The wait is over. Cleveland Public Libraries are reopening today, albeit in a limited capacity.

Closed since mid-March, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Clevelanders have not been able to check out books or DVDs or go to their local branch to use the internet. Starting today, library card holders can now pick up books curbside or via walk-up at the main downtown library, as well as the following branch locations: Memorial-Nottingham, Rice, Rockport, South Brooklyn and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Although some branches remain closed for pickup, the phone lines and mail services at all CPL locations are reopening to the public.

Summer programming for children and adults is also returning, but virtually. You can sign up for those services right here.

For continuing coverage about the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest on Ohio, head here.

Books, or other library materials, can be returned at any library branch book drop. The library system has done away with all fines, so there’s no need to worry about late fees that may have accrued during the shutdown.

Check here for all library hours and additional information.

