Cleveland Public Library making face shields for first responders, other essential workers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Public Library started a new partnership with the City of Cleveland to make face shields for the city’s first responders and essential workers.

They began production Monday in TechCentral, located in the lower level of the Louis Stokes Wing in downtown Cleveland.

“Coronavirus is overwhelming communities around the world. During a time when everyone feels so helpless against this disease, the library wanted to give back to those on the front lines working to save our lives,” said Felton Thomas, Jr., Executive Director and CEO of the Cleveland Public Library. “Partnering with the city of Cleveland and using library equipment to create personal protective equipment is the least we can do.”

City of Cleveland Risk Manager Eduardo Romero said the library is working to make roughly 2,500 units and will reassess as the need continues.

Shields will be going to EMS workers, the Cleveland Fire Department and Cleveland police.

The personal protective equipment will also be sent to emergency medical technicians and paramedics at Burke Lakefront Airport and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

Romero says they will eventually be providing shields to the city’s waste collectors, park maintenance and other essential public works employees.

“The collaboration between our distinguished Cleveland Public Library system and city government in these times of crisis exemplifies the true meaning of community partnership,” said Romero. “Under the leadership of Mayor Jackson and Director Thomas, we’ve addressed a critical need of providing our first responders with another layer of protection as they battle tirelessly fulfilling the emergency needs of our citizenry.”

The library has been working with the city’s Risk Management Department and print shop to design and assemble face shields for workers for the past two weeks.

Suzi Perez, interim TechCentral manager at the library, says each mask takes about an hour and 20 minutes to make. They expect to produce 50 a day. The Lowe’s in Brooklyn, Ohio, donated the materials.