Cleveland Public Library distributing COVID-19 vaccine appointment access codes

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Public Library (CPL) is helping Ohioans get their coronavirus vaccine.

The library system has acquired hundreds of vaccination appointment registration codes, according to a CPL press release. The one-time use codes allow citizens to reserve appointments at the Wolstein Center mass vaccination site.

Most CPL locations will start issuing codes to eligible individuals on Monday.

Library officials encourage Ohioans to contact their neighborhood CPL branch directly to receive a vaccine appointment code.

Additionally, people can also pick up an all-day RTA pass at most CPL branches. The passes, which are aimed to help citizens get to their vaccine appointment, are good for a free ride to the Wolstein Center and other vaccination sites throughout Cuyahoga County.