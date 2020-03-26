Cleveland police surprise young boy for his birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW)- A special birthday surprise for a young boy in Cleveland.

His mom called the First District and asked if the officers could drive by her house with the lights and sirens on for his big day.

Members of the First District not only drove by the home, they also gave Will a present while using good social distancing skills and sang Happy Birthday to him.

The First District officers say they were happy to engage in their community during the Governor's Stay at Home Order.

Happy Birthday, Will from all of us here at FOX 8.

We want to hear from our viewers during this crisis. Please share good deeds being done in your community to lift people's spirits by emailing us tips@fox8.com

https://www.facebook.com/District1CDP/?__tn__=kC-R0.g&eid=ARAC7j6qqwA-p8XLx7frqJPI1kqHgpGZ2M9IHdYl70RbMUU6CnAAfc-gZkHgozwXKD6ow4hly9edD68L&hc_ref=ARTVbk0Vjh7FKdbHXpwMgC9RY3VFD3eNP9Q7L9ClC92DkNCNq8A-PW5gw0UTj5xl69E&fref=nf&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARCUOu6QM6ASWNbr0UKZ9_A0JWcw3iS640lNmpG6NzQRFMFEnZuFeEm0Rrt_4ehMWQLyf0aS-krabFupVxGMioE_YDFG7c6XNWXocGwsah9ouJyuoLpK_wHtydPr8yma51t5z2VTR2WsqQsGU-TxZU28qp6QnJe6UybJzQmhlJx8oercujGCM7fjJpA_-qKR1EdbX9YzePwh0v7nY16kR2rMCgsAGHz7q_xhLsZBD8ecX79yOtrOFLfnjCbK8EcPVEVOJjYbEh5Aoj2Ui7_wEE-kEhMbFVjBkiJw7oKphFLZxjpbTgHVxyokjrtAza5D1aaWyu50DUVqdVGt