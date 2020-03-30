Cleveland police officer tests positive for COVID-19, sources tell I-TEAM

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Multiple sources confirm to the I-TEAM that a Cleveland police officer has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The officer is a veteran of the force and has already been off work for several days.

We have reached out to City Hall for comment.

However, last week the I-TEAM revealed a Cleveland EMS worker had tested positive and the city said, “In order to protect individuals’ privacy, the Cleveland Department of Public Health will not be releasing any additional demographic information related to new cases.”

But now that a police officer has tested positive, others in the department are now wondering if city officials will do any special cleaning in that district headquarters or do any special screening of other officers.

We are asking the same questions. As of late Sunday night, we had not heard back.